Sentinel police log for Sept. 14

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Daniel Gross, 48, of Thomasville, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor illegally operating a motor vehicle not equipped with ignition interlock after an incident that took place Saturday. Around 2 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Gross' vehicle and determined that the vehicle was not equipped with ignition interlock, a requirement according to his driver's license. Police arrested Gross for vehicle offense and a search revealed that Gross was in possession of a controlled substance.
- Police are investigating a theft from a wallet that occurred around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at an Upper Allen Township restaurant. The victim was eating breakfast with their purse hanging off the back of their chair, when someone stole cash, a debit card, a driver's license and a social security card from the purse, police said. The thief, who was the passenger in a black Dodge Durango rental car with an Arizona registration plate, left the scene and attempted to use the stolen bank card in another store. Police are asking anyone with information about the thief's identity to contact them.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police seek to identify two females involved in a retail theft at Victoria's Secret in the Capital City Mall that occurred on the evening of Aug. 19. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. where employees said the two females cooperated to steal 220 panties with a total value of $5,799. Police described the main actor as a Hispanic female about 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds with a brown ponytail. They said she was wearing a black T-shirt with dark blue jeans and athletic shoes. Police said the second person acted as a look-out and described her as a Hispanic female of the same height with a slimmer build, wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses. Police said the thieves left the store around 6:30 p.m. and exited the mall's parking lot in a white Porsche Cayenne with what they believe to be a New York tag around 6:45 p.m. They are asking anyone with information to contact them.