Sentinel police log for Sept. 13
Police log logo

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)

  • Quintell A. Mills, 41, of Harrisburg, suffered minor injuries in a crash at 11:51 p.m. Sept. 12 on Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro Township. Police said Mills was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala north in the center lane when a tractor-trailer driven by Rodolfo Benavidez, 57, of Mission, Texas, merged into the center lane, hitting the driver's side of Mills' car.
  • Jarrett Seigle, 34, suffered a suspected minor injury in a crash at 11 p.m. Sept. 12 on Interstate 83 in Lower Allen Township. Police said Seigle was driving a 2013 Volkswagen CC in the left lane behind a 2013 Mack truck driven by Anthony Mason, 51, of Dundalk, Maryland, when he rear-ended the truck for unknown reasons.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

