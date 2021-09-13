Sentinel police log for Sept. 13

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Quintell A. Mills, 41, of Harrisburg, suffered minor injuries in a crash at 11:51 p.m. Sept. 12 on Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro Township. Police said Mills was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala north in the center lane when a tractor-trailer driven by Rodolfo Benavidez, 57, of Mission, Texas, merged into the center lane, hitting the driver's side of Mills' car.
- Jarrett Seigle, 34, suffered a suspected minor injury in a crash at 11 p.m. Sept. 12 on Interstate 83 in Lower Allen Township. Police said Seigle was driving a 2013 Volkswagen CC in the left lane behind a 2013 Mack truck driven by Anthony Mason, 51, of Dundalk, Maryland, when he rear-ended the truck for unknown reasons.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.