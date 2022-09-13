 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Sept. 13

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Police are looking for a person who attempted to open the door of a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a residence in the 1100 block of Belvedere Street at 5:14 a.m. Sept. 9. The man ran away when a motion light activated, and he got into the driver's seat of a silver sedan and fled toward Garland Drive. A security camera caught an image of the person. Police seek information.
  • Police are investigating a theft report in the 300 block of B Street from early August. Police did not release details of the theft, but said they are looking for a thin white woman with shoulder length blonde hair who appeared to be older and was wearing a peach-colored shirt. The woman had a vehicle described as a 1982 to 1985 Oldsmobil Celebrity that was brown. Police seek information.

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)

  • Maria Elaine Richards, 41, of Carlisle, was charged with simple assault and harassment after a domestic incident in the 100 block of Peppercorn Square at 8:42 a.m. Sept. 10. Police said a victim reported being assaulted by Richards and they had visible injuries from the assault. Richards was arrested and remains in prison on $500 cash bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

