Sentinel police log for Sept. 12

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Destiny Elizabeth Arocho, 24, of Lemoyne, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault after police said she attempted to force her way into a room and threatened to stab a person in the first block of Poplar Street in Wormleysburg at about 9 a.m. Sept. 8. Arocho was taken into custody a short time later, and she posted $4,000 cash bail.
- Sydney Elizabeth Breen, 22, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and resisting arrest after police discovered a crash at 12:38 a.m. Sept. 4 in the 300 block of South Third Street in Lemoyne. Police discovered that Breen was a passenger in the vehicle and began to assault the driver and grabbed the steering wheel to crash the vehicle. Police attempted to take her into custody, but she resisted, attempting to assault the officers. She was eventually transported to the prison and arraigned, and she remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Michael Nathan Renwrick, 21, of Philadelphia, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, DUI controlled substance, DUI general impairment and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary traffic offenses after police conducted a traffic stop on East King Street at North Queen Street in Shippensburg at 12:58 a.m. Aug. 27, police reported in September. Police determined that Renwrick was in possession of a large amount of THC edibles, a small amount of marijuana and a large amount of cash. He was arrested and arraigned, and he later posted $25,000 cash bail.
- A set of keys and fuel from three PennDOT construction vehicles was stolen from Brandy Run Road in Upper Mifflin Township sometime before 9:17 a.m. Aug. 29.
- Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident in which someone threw a Dickinson Township woman's belongings, including clothing, home items and documents, into a drained plastic pool and then threw garbage including raw meat on top of it. The woman returned home on Aug. 30 after a few days away and located her belongings covered in maggots and garbage.
- Eric Timothy Hammaker II, 30, of Newport, was charged with three counts of felony attempted aggravated assault, as well as felony disarming law enforcement and flight to avoid apprehension, and misdemeanor resisting arrest and false identification after police were called to the 6000 block of the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township at 1:40 p.m. Sept. 7 to serve a felony arrest warrant against Hammaker. Police said Hammaker claimed to be his brother, but after police confirmed who he was through prison tattoo photos and attempted to take him into custody, he resisted arrested and tried to take a firearm and a baton from a trooper's belt. During the struggle, he also attempted to take a Taser from another trooper, but he was eventually taken into custody and also treated at a local medical facility. He remains in prison on $120,000 cash bail.
- Michael Mercier, 32, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor retail theft after police said he stole a television valued at about $600 from the Walmart in Shippensburg Township at 6:29 p.m. Sept. 8.
- Police are investigating an incident in which someone removed two electric meters and cut multiple wires to a business on East Main Street in West Pennsboro Township sometime between 11 p.m. Sept. 7 and 12:35 a.m. Sept. 8. Police seek information.
- A Southampton Township woman reported on Sept. 9 that five handguns, two necklaces and a wedding band were taken from her residence on Ritner Garden sometime between May 1 and Sept. 9.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police said a wheel came off an unknown vehicle traveling north on Susquehanna Trail in Watts Township, exited the road and struck a storage unit sometime before 12:)2 p.m. Sept. 2. Police said the wheel went through the wall of the storage unit and was found inside. No vehicle was located and no injuries were reported. Police seek information.