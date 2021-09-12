 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Sept. 12
Sentinel police log for Sept. 12

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Four people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at about 8:15 p.m. Sept. 11 at the intersection of Williams Grove Road and Sinclair Road. Police said the driver of a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan traveling on Sinclair Road struck a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas that was traveling west on Williams Grove Road. The crash caused severe damage to each vehicle and injured both drivers as well as each passenger in the vehicles.
  • A passenger reported a possible injury but declined EMS evaluation after a crash at the entrance ramp to Route 15 north from West Lisburn Road at about 12:15 p.m. Sept. 10. Police said a driver was stopped at the end of the entrance ramp due to traffic when a second vehicle struck the vehicle from behind. A passenger in the first vehicle reported a possible injury, and the crash caused minor damage to each vehicle.
  • A motorcyclist was injured after a crash at about 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at the intersection of South York Street and West Winding Hill Road. Police said the driver of a vehicle was turning left onto West Winding Hill Road from South York Street when it turned in the path of a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, whom police did not name, was thrown from his vehicle. He suffered unspecified injuries and his motorcycle was disabled. Police did not provide any further information, though noted they were aided on the scene by Penn State Health Life Lion EMS.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

