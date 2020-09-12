 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Sept. 12

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)

  • Christopher H. German, 48, of Highspire, was taken to UPMC Pinnacle West Shore for suspected minor injuries after a crash at 4:15 a.m. Sept. 2. Police said German was driving west on Route 581 in Hampden Township in wet conditions when a car hit the back of his car and kept going, taking the Interstate 81 split south.
  • Ryan McMahan, 34, of New Cumberland, was charged with attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, solicitation of involuntary sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communications facility and possession of marijuana after the Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Homeland Security Investigations said he used social media platforms to contact undercover investigators posing online as juvenile boys and girls. Police said he asked for a meeting and appeared at the location where he was then arrested.

 

