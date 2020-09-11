Sentinel police log for Sept. 11

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- A driver and a passenger of a motorcycle were transported to a hospital for evaluation after a single-vehicle crash on Creek Road at about 6 p.m. Sept. 10. Police did not release the names of those involved.
Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Police reported Sept. 10 that they have charged five juveniles and one adult - whom they did not name - with various counts of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief, stemming from an August 2019 investigation into multiple burglaries at the Newville Ribbon Mill on Railroad Avenue. Police said the incident involved people breaking a rear door and windows to get into the facility, discharging multiple fire extinguishers, breaking and scattering fluorescent light bulbs, and obtaining keys and driving multiple forklifts inside the building. The charges were filed after a "long investigation and many interviews," according to police.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Police are looking for three people they say broke into East Pennsboro Area High School and took items that belonged to the school district at 12:17 a.m. Sept. 9. The three suspects were wearing white face masks and black hoodies, each with designs - one with a U.S. Army logo, another with a a Champion logo and a third with a graphic design on the back. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A resident reported on Sept. 8 that an orange Stihl chainsaw and black electric pressure washer was stolen from a residence in the 400 block of Roxbury Road, Upper Mifflin Township, within the last two to three weeks.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation.
