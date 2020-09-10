 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Sept. 10

Sentinel police log for Sept. 10

Police log logo

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Steven L. Mowrey, 21, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident at about 4:10 a.m. Sept. 5. Police said they were called to the 100 block of West Louther Street where a woman reported that Mowrey has assaulted her, causing a head injury that was treated by EMS. Mowrey fled the scene prior to police arrival but on Sept. 8 turned himself in at the police station. He posted $5,000 cash bail.
  • Edwin I. Rodriguez, 37, of Steelton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, harassment and theft by unlawful taking after a domestic incident at 11:55 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 100 block of West Penn Street. Police said a woman showed signs of recent physical injury and identified Rodriguez as the suspect. Police were unable to immediately locate him, but he later turned himself in. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police are investigating a report of criminal trespass in the 200 block of Pin Oak Lane in Shippensburg Township sometime between 3 p.m. Sept. 6 and 9 a.m. Sept. 7.
  • Police are investigating an identity theft report after a Penn Township woman reported on Sept. 8 that someone hacked her Instagram account and attempted to scam her customers out of money.
  • An answering machine was stolen from a residence on Walnut Bottom Road in Penn Township sometime before 7:15 a.m. Sept. 8.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

