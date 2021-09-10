Sentinel police log for Sept. 10

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A mailbox in the 300 block of East Meadow Drive was hit by someone driving a Mazda sometime between 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 6:30 a.m. Sept. 9. Police seek information.
- Construction materials were reported stolen from homes under construction in the Highland Ridge neighborhood of Winding Hills. Police ask that residents report suspicious people or vehicles in construction sites especially during the evening and overnight hours.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Four people were injured in a crash at 9:44 a.m. Sept. 6. Police said Nyreem Helton, 19, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2010 Mercedes-Benz 300 in the left lane of Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 36 in Penn Township when he crossed over into the right lane, hitting the left rear bumper of a 2015 Honda CRV driven by Shamus Reynolds, 46, of Wurtsboro, New York. The impact pushed Reynolds' car into the guide rail, causing it to spin before hitting the guide rail again. Helton's car spun and went into the median. Helton and a passenger in his car were taken to Chambersburg Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Reynolds was taken to Chambersburg Hospital with suspected minor injuries and a passenger in his vehicle was taken to the same hospital with suspected serious injuries.
- Someone pumped $1,099.35 worth of diesel fuel into a Kenworth truck at the self-service pump at Lakeside Food Mart in Boiling Springs at 11:36 p.m. Aug. 15 and left without paying. Police seek information.
- A cell phone was reported stolen from a residence in the 1300 block of Pine Road in Dickinson Township at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 8.
- Rachel Beeman, 44, of Carlisle was charged with fleeing or eluding police, driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and other summary offenses after police said she led them on a pursuit at 11:29 p.m. Sept. 8 in the area of Allen Road and Alexander Spring Road in South Middleton Township.
- Two people were injured in a crash at 11:19 a.m. Sept. 8 in Monroe Township. Police said Deborah Garman, 69, of Carlisle, was driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse east on East Lisburn Road when she turned left onto Boyer Road into the path of William Enyeart, 64, of York Springs, who was riding a bicycle. Enyeart was thrown over the car and landed in the grass on the northwest corner of the intersection. Enyeart was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Garman suffered suspected minor injuries.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Calvin Sovereign, 45, of Elizabethtown, was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital with suspected moderate injuries after a crash at 7:49 a.m. Sept. 1. Police said Sovereign was driving a 2014 Cadillac CTS in the left lane of Interstate 76 eastbound in Middlesex Township when a heavy rain caused the car to lose traction and spin, hitting a guard rail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.