Sentinel police log for Sept. 1

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Asher Christian Boswell, 35, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, as well as misdemeanor unauthorized use of an access device, theft by unlawful taking and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, in connection with a theft investigation that started on June 6. Police said a woman reported Boswell had taken her vehicle, cash and a credit card overnight from her residence in the first block of North East Street. Boswell was found to have used the credit card at two locations outside of Harrisburg. The vehicle was later recovered by Lower Swatara Township Police on June 11. Boswell was arraigned Aug. 27 and remains in prison on $100 cash bail.
- A 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment after an incident in the parking lot of Carlisle High School at about 2:50 p.m. Aug. 31. Police discovered a boy with apparent serious injuries, and he was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment. An investigation determined he was assaulted by another boy, who was charged through Cumberland County Juvenile Probation.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Two people were injured after a crash at about 4:15 p.m. Aug. 31 at the intersection of South Market Street and Aspen Drive. Police, who did not name the drivers, said one driver pulled out from the stop sign on Aspen Drive and into the path of another vehicle traveling north on South Market Street. Both drivers reported minor injuries but refused transport by EMS. The crash blocked the road for a short period of time.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A large sum of cash was stolen from a hotel room in the first block of Hershey Road in Southampton Township sometime before 2 a.m. Aug. 25. Police seek information.
- Michael Walker, 39, of Carlisle, was charged Aug. 31 with misdemeanor DUI general impairment and disorderly conduct obscene language/gestures, as well as summary disregarding traffic lanes and speeding after a single-vehicle crash in the 300 block of York Road in South Middleton Township at 10:32 p.m. Aug. 17.
- Police reported Aug. 31 that a package containing an American flag was taken from a mailbox on Enola Road in Upper Frankford Township sometime before 7 a.m. Aug. 9. Police seek information.
- Four people were transported to two hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Carlisle Road in West Pennsboro Township at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 30. Police said Karen Stevenson, 78, of Newville, was driving a 2006 Honda Odyssey and leaving a parking lot, attempting to enter the eastbound lane of Carlisle Road when she entered the path of a 2002 Honda CRV driven by Ashley Dowless, 27, of Newville. Stevenson suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to UPMC Carlisle. Dowless and two children in her vehicle were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for possible injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was rear-ended on York Road in the left turn lane onto Interstate 81 south in South Middleton Township at 4:55 p.m. Aug. 27. Police said the driver of the struck vehicle changed course to head straight on York Road, but the unknown striking vehicle left the scene, getting onto I-81.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on I-81 north in Dickinson Township at 8:29 p.m. Aug. 26. Police said an unknown vehicle traveling north on I-81 in the right lane attempted a lane change and struck the passenger side of a 2017 Audi A3. The striking vehicle continued north, even as the driver of the struck vehicle pulled over onto the right shoulder of the highway. The occupants of the struck vehicle were not injured, and the vehicle sustained cosmetic damage to the side and mirror.
- Police are investigating a case of disorderly conduct in which an unknown individual walked into the Verizon store at 201 S. Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township at 4:02 p.m. Aug. 31 and caused a disturbance before leaving the store.
- Police said multiple items were taken from what they say appears to be a targeted area of the home while it was unoccupied between 7:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Aug. 31. The house is located on Middle Spring Avenue in Shippensburg Township.
