Sentinel police log for Sept. 1

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Two people were transported to UPMC Carlisle after a crash on Spring Road and Sterretts Gap Avenue at about 6 p.m. Aug. 29. Police said a white sedan rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped and waiting to make a left-hand turn onto Sterretts Gap. The sedan ended up in a ditch in a wooded area off the road. Police did not release the names of the drivers, but said the two people in the white sedan were the ones transported to the hospital. The other vehicle sustained minor damage.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Multiple unlocked vehicles were entered in the neighborhoods of Cumberland Park and Rossmoyne Manor sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Aug. 28. Police said cash, electronics and credit cards were stolen from multiple vehicles. Witnesses reported seeing three men and one woman running through the area of Wayne Road and Cumberland Road at about 2:40 a.m., and a residential camera also captured images of suspects in Rossmoyne Manor at 4:41 a.m. Police seek information and encourage residents to check their personal security cameras, as well as to lock their doors.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Sarah Heil, 33, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony fleeing police, misdemeanor DUI general impairment and summary driving without lights and reckless driving after an incident at about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Police said they attempted to pull Heil over for driving without headlights, but she fled from police before eventually surrendering. Police said she displayed signs of intoxication and was arrested. She was transported to booking, where bail was set at $1,500 cash, which she posted.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Naseem Kyeir Robinson, 20, of Philadelphia, was charged with felony firearms not to be carried without a license and fleeing police, as well as misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and escape, and summary traffic offenses, after police said he fled a traffic stop on North Earl Street at Bard Road in Shippensburg Township at 2:50 a.m. Aug. 26. Robinson, driving a 2013 Subaru Legacy, traveled south on North Earl Street, made a slight right onto Middle Spring Avenue and entered traffic in the 300 block of North Earl Street where he struck a culvert with the undercarriage of the vehicle at a high-rate of speed. The vehicle continued through a parking lot and struck a Dumpster. Police said Robinson exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody. Robinson suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to UPMC Carlisle for treatment. Charges were filed, and Robinson was denied bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A satellite dish was taken sometime between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10 from a residence on Parkway Drive at Cambridge Circle in Liverpool Borough, police reported Aug. 31. The victim said the cord was cut leading to his home and the dish was removed. Police seek information.
- A motorcyclist was injured after a two-vehicle crash in the 100 block of North Market Street in Duncannon at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 16, police reported Aug. 31. Police said Michael Butler, 34, of Mechanicsburg, was operating a 2006 Harley Davidson Dyna Super Glide north on North Market Street at a high rate of speed when he failed to see a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze also traveling north on North Market Street and struck the vehicle. The motorcycle slid onto its side for several feet. Butler was not wearing a helmet and suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by Duncannon EMS to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. The other driver, Kelsee Shetrom, 25, of Duncannon, was not injured.
- Charges of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor resisting arrest, false identification to law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance were held to higher court against Angela Powell, 34, of Ephrata during a preliminary hearing Aug. 31. The charges stem from an incident on July 30, police reported Aug. 31. Police said they were dispatched for a report of an assault at the Free Spirit Campground on McCabe Road in Tyrone Township at 11:40 a.m. July 31 when during the course of the investigation, they found one man wanted for a state parole violation and another with an active warrant for his arrest. Police said Powell also had an active warrant for her arrest, though she provided false identification. When she was being taken into custody, she began to actively resist and struck a "law enforcement member," according to police. She was remanded to Perry County Prison on $100,000 cash bail, which was later reduced to $25,000 cash bail on Aug. 31.
- Someone removed multiple items from a residence on Watershed Drive in Penn Township sometime between 5:30 a.m. Aug. 2 and 6 p.m. Aug. 3 before fleeing in an unknown direction, police reported Aug. 31. Items stolen include a Social Security card, lease agreement and court papers, $200 in cash, a vanity mirror, clothing, hygiene items and make-up.
- A motorcyclist was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Newport Road in Miller Township at 3:31 p.m. Aug. 21. Police said Doris Messimer, 77, of Duncannon, was driving a 2019 Hyundai Kona east when she attempted to make a left turn onto a private driveway and struck the side of a 2008 Suzuki GSX R1000 driven by Ryan Winterborne, 35, of Dauphin, who was traveling west on Newport Road. Winterborne was wearing a full-face helmet and padded jacket but suffered injuries to his back and leg and was transported to the hospital. Messimer was not injured but cited for vehicles turning left.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
