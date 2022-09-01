Sentinel police log for Sept. 1

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- One person was transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of South Market Street at 1:05 p.m. Aug. 28. Police said one driver ran a red light and struck another vehicle. Police did not release the names of the drivers or which one was transported to the hospital.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Joenrique Garcia-Torres, 26, of Enola, was charged via summons with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle and summary driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked after police were called to the 100 block of Johns Drive at 2:15 p.m. Aug. 26 for a vehicle theft. Police learned that Garcia-Torres took the vehicle without permission from the owner.
- William Sanford, 59, of Landisburg, was arraigned Aug. 25 on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge related to a July 7 incident in the 100 block of South Enola Drive. Police were called to that area at 4:45 p.m. and spoke to someone who reported hearing a man state he was going to shoot someone. Police identified the man as Sanford. He was arrested and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.