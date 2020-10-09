 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Oct. 9
Sentinel police log for Oct. 9

Police log logo

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police are investigating a report of a theft Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Tangles Salon and Day Spa along York Road in South Middleton Township.
  • Police are investigating the theft of personal property from a locker at a warehouse on Logistics Drive. The theft took place Tuesday, Oct. 6, between 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Police responded to a report that a political sign was on fire around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 26. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

