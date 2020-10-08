Sentinel police log for Oct. 8

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Mitchell Schappell, 65, of Carlisle, was charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm, misdemeanor criminal mischief and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 600 block of Meadowbrook Road in Lower Frankford Township at 10:16 a.m. Sept. 28.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on Westminster Drive in South Middleton Township at 11:43 a.m. Oct. 7. Police said Jennifer Midgley, 37, of Carlisle, was operating a 2002 Toyota Camry and attempting to back out of a parking space. She stopped for another vehicle to pull out behind her, and an unknown vehicle struck her car and fled the scene. The crash caused minor damage to her vehicle.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating the theft of a Joe Biden "political flag" from Dark Hollow Road in Carroll Township sometime around 12:15 a.m. Sept. 24. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
