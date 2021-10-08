Sentinel police log for Oct. 8

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Charges of criminal trespass, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance against Delonte Sease, 27, of York, were held for court at an Oct. 6 preliminary hearing, police reported Oct. 8. The charges stem from a Sept. 18 incident that started when police were called to the Comfort Inn and Suites for an active trespassing incident. Police said Fenton was on hotel property in his white Ford Fusion and refused to leave. When police spoke to him, they saw a cellophane bag with a crystallized substance in his hand. Sease gave consent to search the vehicle and drug paraphernalia was found. Sease was instructed to leave the property. Three hours later, police were called to a gas station for a report of a man dressed in a black dress and fishnets who had come into the station asking the employee for sex. The employee declined and the man went to the rear garage area and began masturbating. Police said they arrived and found Sease in the garage.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A 2001 Honda Accord was stolen from the 2500 block of Rolo Court sometime between July 8 and Sept. 25. The vehicle is reported to have been in slight disrepair and had a Pennsylvania registration LRN7146. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Four people were taken to UPMC Carlisle with suspected minor injuries following a crash on Interstate 81 southbound at 12:09 p.m. Oct. 6. Police said Miriam Ansong, 52, of Hummelstown, was driving a 2015 Toyota Sienna in the left lane near mile marker 38.1 in Penn Township behind a 2010 Toyota Highlander driven by Victor Cianciulli, 51, of Shippensburg when Cianciulli slowed due to slowing traffic ahead. Ansong rear-ended Cianciulli's car, pushing it into the median cable barrier and causing it to overturn, blocking the left lane. Ansong's car went off the interstate and into the brush on the right shoulder. Both drivers and two passengers in Cianciulli's car were taken to the hospital.
- Two men were taken to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for suspected minor injuries after a crash Sept. 23 at 6:24 a.m. in South Middleton Township. Police said Carl Nolte, 64, of Carlisle, was driving a 2017 Honda Ridgeline south in the 600 block of Baltimore Pike and Brent Kohler, 53, of East Berlin was driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota north in the same area. Nolte attempted to pass another vehicle, but did not have time to make the pass and crashed into Kohler's car. Both vehicles were disabled.
- Sonja Allard, 57, of Carlisle, suffered a suspected minor injury in a four-vehicle, hit-and-run crash on Interstate 81 in Carlisle at 1:32 p.m. Oct. 7. Police said Holly Hoffman, 62, of Carlisle, was driving a 2010 Honda Insight north near on the onramp at mile marker 47 behind a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Allard as the two were preparing to merge onto the highway. An unknown vehicle came up the ramp quickly, hitting Hoffman's car and pushing it into Allard's car. The unknown vehicle then tried to flee the scene, merging into the right lane in front of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Alissa Gonzalez, 33, of Carlisle. Gonzalez's car hit the unknown vehicle, which then went onto the shoulder and continued north on the interstate. The unknown vehicle is believed to be a black SUV, possibly a Mercedes, with "LMT" as the first three letters of the license plate.
- Patricia Crouse, 71, of Orrstown, suffered a suspected minor injury in a crash at 1;13 p.m. Oct. 1 on Walnut Bottom Road (Route 174) in Shippensburg Township. Police said Carol Weibley, 64, of Newville, was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry south on Walnut Bottom Road when she turned into the path of Crouse's 2013 Jeep Compass while trying to make a left turn into a parking lot.
- Charges of possession with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and purchasing of alcohol by a minor again Deandre Ghebremichael, 20, of Shippensburg were held for court in an Oct. 4 preliminary hearing. The charges stem from a Sept. 24 incident at 10:20 p.m. in which police said Ghebremichael, a suspect in a robbery, ran and resisted arrest. Police discovered narcotics and paraphernalia during a search following arrest.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.