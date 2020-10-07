Sentinel police log for Oct. 7

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Rebecca Shughart, 23, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor DUI controlled substance after a single-vehicle crash on Spring Road on Oct. 3. Police said Shughart was driving a Ford Focus when it rolled over on the roadway. The charge was filed after an investigation into the crash.
- A 16-year-old girl was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police responded to a home on Vine Street for a welfare check on a juvenile on Sept. 28. Police said they could smell the odor of marijuana emanating from the home and were given consent to search the home. Police found marijuana and several pieces of paraphernalia in the girl's bedroom.
- One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on South York Street at West Keller Street at 2:55 p.m. Oct. 3. Police said Rose Willow, 64, of Mechanicsburg, was stopped at a stop sign on West Keller Street heading west when she attempted to continue down the road but was struck in the intersection by a northbound vehicle on South York Street driven by Amanda Anderson, 39, of Mechanicsburg. Police did not specify which driver was transported to the hospital, but Willow's vehicle required towing from the scene.
- A firearm was stolen from a vehicle that was parked in the 200 block of East Portland Street sometime between Oct. 2 and 3:39 p.m. Oct. 4. Police seek information.
- Multiple electronics were taken in two burglaries at Elmwood Academy in late September and early October. Mechanicsburg Area School District contacted police on Oct. 5 to report the two burglaries and thefts. The first burglary occurred sometime during the weekend of Sept. 25 to Sept. 28 and the second occurred sometime between Oct. 2 and Oct. 5. Police seek information.
- Police are warning residents of a possible scam that involves a mailing about COVID-19 benefits relief plan that came in an envelope that had a mailing address of the Mechanicsburg administrative offices. Police said the mailing was not sent out by anyone related to Mechanicsburg Borough and the person who received it did not request the information.
- Police are investigating the theft of a purse at the Gingerbread Man in the first block of North Railroad Avenue at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 7. The victim reporting placing a purse on a table outside the restaurant and going inside. When the person came back, the purse was no longer there. Police seek information.
- Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash on East Lisburn Road in the area of McCormick Road at 7:42 a.m. Oct. 5. Police said Mellisa Fleming, 51, of Mechanicsburg, was traveling west on East Lisburn Road when her vehicle lost traction on the wet road and crossed into the eastbound lane of travel, colliding with a Jeep driven by Jacklyn Seitz, 28, of Dover. Fleming and one of her 16-year-old passengers reported minor injuries and were evaluated by EMS at the scene.
