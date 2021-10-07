Sentinel police log for Oct. 7

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Dane Sinniger, 50, of Harrisburg, was arrested Oct. 1 on a warrant and charged with retail theft following a July 15, 2020 incident in which police said he was shown on video surveillance taking several carts of merchandise from Weis Markets and leaving the scene in a white Hyundai Tuscon.
- Misty Snyder, 43, of Carlisle, was arrested on Oct. 7 on a warrant and charged with retail theft following a Sept. 24 incident in which police said she had taken a cart full of baby formula valued at $509 from Walmart.
- Krystal Borrero, 34, of Philadelphia was arrested on a warrant Oct. 5 and charged with theft by unlawful taking and unauthorized use of an access device in connection with a Dec. 11, 2020 incident. Police said they responded to a report of a stolen wallet and subsequent fraudulent activity totaling $1,389 on five credit cards. Police connected the incident to another credit card fraud case in Silver Spring Township in which resulted in $3,574.35 of unauthorized transactions. On Jan. 6, Upper Providence Township Police Department contacted Lower Allen police to inform them of an incident in which a suspect was arrested who had been involved in similar activities. Police compared the suspect's photo to surveillance footage to identify Borrero.
- Claudio Vazquez-Ramos, 24, of Harrisburg was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children in relation to an Aug. 24 incident. Police patrolling the Capital City Mall parking lot said they found three small children locked inside a white Ford. The windows were rolled up and the outside temperature was about 85 degrees. Police instructed one of the children to unlock the car. Vazquez-Ramos approached the car and said he left the children in the car while he went in to get them drinks. Video surveillance shows he was in the mall for about 20 minutes.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Kevin Hartung, 42, of Mechanicsburg was charged with theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief after an incident Oct. 6. Police were called to a business on the Harrisburg Pike regarding a stolen UHaul truck. Carlisle Police found the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but Hartung refused to stop. He eventually hit a utility pole, jumped out of the truck and ran. He was eventually caught.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.