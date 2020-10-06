Sentinel police log for Oct. 6

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Three youth were taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital after a one-vehicle crash on Old Mill Road south of Wildwood Road in Lower Frankford Township at 3:59 p.m. Sept. 20, police reported Oct. 5. Police said a 16-year-old boy from Carlisle was driving a 2008 Hyundai Accent south on Old Mill Road when he lost control of the car. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road at a left curve and struck a tree. The driver and two 13-year-old male passengers were all wearing their seat belts, but the passengers suffered suspected minor injuries. All three were seen by Friendship EMS and transported to the hospital. The driver was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
State Police at Newport
- Police reported on Oct. 5 that they are investigating a report of a camper being tampered with, which involved the locks being broken, in the first block of Kyra Boulevard in Wheatfield Township. Police initially responded to the report on Aug. 30.
- A windshield was struck by an unknown object in the 200 block of Evergreen Road in Carroll Township sometime before 5:12 p.m. Aug. 27, police reported Oct. 5.
- Police are investigating the theft of a backpack and contents from the Myer's Building Laundromat on North 2nd Street in Newport sometime between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. July 31, police reported Oct. 6.
- One driver was injured after a one-vehicle crash on Meadow Grove Road west of Community Road in Buffalo Township at 1:40 a.m. Sept. 19, police reported Oct. 6. Police said Robert Frey, 55, of Newport, was driving a 2013 Ford F150 west on Meadow Grove Road when he failed to keep to his lane of travel and struck a tree. Frey had to be extricated from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries. Police said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a crash, though no charges were yet filed as of Oct. 6.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
