Sentinel police log for Oct. 6

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A 17-year-old boy from York was charged with assault after police said he shoved a trooper to the ground when they tried to break up a fight on Coover Avenue at High Street in Shippensburg Township at 2:04 a.m. Sept. 25. The boy fled but was later taken into custody.
- Chelsea Rowe, 43, of Elliottsburg, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary traffic offenses and disorderly conduct after a traffic stop on Ritner Highway at Barnstable Road in West Pennsboro Township at 11:09 p.m. Sept. 23. Police said they stopped the vehicle and found Rowe was driving under the influence. When police took her into custody, she resisted arrest, according to police.
- Isaac Garcia, 21, of Chambersburg, was charged with misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension after police responded to a domestic incident report in the 100 block of Airport Road in Southampton Township at 12:14 a.m. Sept. 22. Police said Garcia had fled the scene prior to police arrival and had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. Charges against him were filed via summons. Police said they also charged a woman at the residence who refused to provide her information and resisted arrest, but charges were not yet filed in the state docket system.
- Police are investigating the theft from a motor vehicle on Richard Avenue in Shippensburg Township sometime before 1:35 p.m. Sept. 27. Police did not specify what was taken.
- Teresa Wolf, 42, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a physical altercation at UPMC Carlisle in South Middleton Township at 10:21 a.m. Sept. 30. Police did not provide any further details.
- Skylor Fickes, 30, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and misdemeanor theft of secondary metal, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and sale of display documents, as well as summary offenses after police received a report of someone trying to steal a catalytic converter in the 1300 block of Williams Grove Road in Monroe Township at 10:39 a.m. Sept. 23. Police said the victim confronted Fickes and took pictures of him. Fickes was later located along with the stolen items. He posted $7,000 cash bail, and charges were held to court during a preliminary hearing on Oct. 4.
- Matthew Fakes, 39, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor obstructing law enforcement and disorderly conduct, as well as summary public drunkenness and mandatory use of sidewalk after police said he interfered with a traffic stop on West North Street at Franklin Street at 2:24 a.m. Sept. 20. Police said Fakes had been armed with a knife at the time.
- A woman was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after she tried to stop her vehicle that was rolling away from her mailbox on New Era Drive at Oak Flat Road in West Pennsboro Township at 1:02 p.m. Oct. 2. The 80-year-old woman had gotten out of her vehicle to retrieve her mail but failed to put the 1997 Dodge Caravan in park, causing it to roll away. When she tried to stop it, she fell while doing so, and the vehicle ran over her leg. She was transported to the hospital for a moderate leg injury.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.