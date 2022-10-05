 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel police log for Oct. 5

  • 0
Police log logo new

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • A large number of construction tools was stolen from a construction site on Young Drive in West Pennsboro Township sometime between 7 p.m. Sept. 20 and 7 a.m. Sept. 21, police reported Oct. 4. Police said someone had cut the locks off the construction company's tool trailer in order to take the tools. Police seek information.
  • One person was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Centerville Road at Walnut Bottom Road in Penn Township at 8:06 p.m. Oct. 3. Police said Dino Rabanal, 66, of Newville, was driving a 2011 GMC Savana south on Centerville Road toward the intersection when he failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled off the corner of the intersection. The vehicle went into and struck a ditch before striking some trees. Rabanal was transported to the hospital for injuries of unknown severity.
  • A soap dispenser and toilet paper roll holder were damaged in a park bathroom at West Pennsboro Township Park sometime between 7 a.m. Sept. 26 and 7 a.m. Sept. 27. Police seek information.

People are also reading…

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Sept. 29

Sentinel police log for Sept. 29

Today's Sentinel police log includes a crash investigation where bystanders helped lift a vehicle off a pedestrian and car windows smashed in burglary in Lower Allen.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 3

Sentinel police log for Oct. 3

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest in a fight that involved brass knuckles and hit-and-run investigations across the county.

Sentinel police log for Sept. 22

Sentinel police log for Sept. 22

Today's Sentinel police log includes suspects resisting arrest and fleeing police, as well as a suspect attempting to run from police after an MDJ hearing.

Watch Now: Related Video

Doorbell camera captures heartwarming moment cat returns to Illinois home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News