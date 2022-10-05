Sentinel police log for Oct. 5

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A large number of construction tools was stolen from a construction site on Young Drive in West Pennsboro Township sometime between 7 p.m. Sept. 20 and 7 a.m. Sept. 21, police reported Oct. 4. Police said someone had cut the locks off the construction company's tool trailer in order to take the tools. Police seek information.
- One person was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Centerville Road at Walnut Bottom Road in Penn Township at 8:06 p.m. Oct. 3. Police said Dino Rabanal, 66, of Newville, was driving a 2011 GMC Savana south on Centerville Road toward the intersection when he failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled off the corner of the intersection. The vehicle went into and struck a ditch before striking some trees. Rabanal was transported to the hospital for injuries of unknown severity.
- A soap dispenser and toilet paper roll holder were damaged in a park bathroom at West Pennsboro Township Park sometime between 7 a.m. Sept. 26 and 7 a.m. Sept. 27. Police seek information.