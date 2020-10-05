Sentinel police log for Oct. 5

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A window was broken on North Queen Street in Shippensburg Township sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. Oct. 4.
- No one was injured in a crash at 8:45 a.m. Oct. 4. Police said Timothy P. Ackley, 55, of Blairsville, Georgia, was driving a 2007 Nissan pathfinder south on Interstate 81 near milemarker 29 when he swerved to the right off the shoulder, hitting the guide rail.
- A 13-year-old boy was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital with suspected minor injuries following an incident at 12:19 p.m. Oct. 3. Police said the boy tried to cross Forge Road from Lindsey Road without yielding to traffic on Forge Road. Barbara J. Boise, 72, of Mount Holly Springs, who was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata, attempted to avoid the boy, but ultimately did hit him. Boise was not charged in the incident.
