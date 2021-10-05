 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Oct. 5
Sentinel police log for Oct. 5

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Two people were injured after a crash at the intersection of Mt. Allen Drive and Allenview Drive at about 3:15 p.m. Oct. 4. Police said the driver of a Mazda CX-5 turned in front of of a Volkswagen Passat, which police noted was exceeding the speed limit at the time of the crash. The crash disabled both vehicles, and the driver of the Passat was transported to UPMC West Shore for evaluation. The other driver reported minor pain but declined transportation to the hospital. Police did not release the names of the drivers.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

