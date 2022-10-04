Sentinel police log for Oct. 4

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-4121)
- Police reported Oct. 3 that a cell phone was stolen after a large crowd brawl between Shippensburg University fraternity houses at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at Sunbeam Court at Britton Road in Shippensburg Township. Police said the phone was dropped during the incident and reported stolen.
- A Newville woman was transported to UPMC West Shore after a single-vehicle crash on Bloserville Road near the intersection of Creek Road in West Pennsboro Township at 5:55 a.m. Sept. 29. Police said Melanie Smith, 44, was driving a 2017 Ford Escape south on Bloserville Road when she hit a patch of chipped gravel at an unsafe speed, causing her to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the road, struck a tree and rebounded onto the roadway. Smith suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
People are also reading…
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Two people were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south in East Pennsboro Township at 6:38 a.m. Sept. 28. Police said Joseph Fitzgerald, 77, of Norwood, Massachusetts, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Impala in the left lane but started driving on the left shoulder in the grass area for unknown reasons when he struck the guiderail. His vehicle then struck a 2005 Ford Focus that was traveling in front of him, which then hit a tractor-trailer traveling in the middle lane. Fitzgerald and the driver of the Focus, Adam Hutsky, 28, of Mechanicsburg, suffered suspected minor injuries and they were both transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.