Sentinel police log for Oct. 4

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Jeremy Christopher Edwards, 43, of Camp Hill, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and one count each of false imprisonment, unlawful restraint and harassment, after allegedly tying up a woman and threatening her with a knife. The woman reported to police that Edwards entered their bedroom with a knife, tied her wrists, put a rolled up sweatshirt sleeve in her mouth, tied sweatpants around her head, took her phone, and then accused her of cheating on him. The victim was able to escape and call for help, but suffered a cut to her lip. Edwards is being held at Cumberland County Prison after being unable to post $10,000 bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Windows were damaged in the 200 block of Highland Terrace Avenue in South Middleton Township sometime between 5 p.m. Sept. 25 and 8 a.m. Sept. 28.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
