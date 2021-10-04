Sentinel police log for Oct. 4

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- A child was injured in a crash at 4:39 p.m. Sept. 29 when police said the child rode a bicycle into the intersection of Williams Grove Road and West Marble Street and hit the side of a car that had been driving westbound on Williams Grove Road.
- Kristin Goodall, 32, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with simple assault after an incident in the 400 block of South Market Street at 5:55 p.m. Sept. 28. Police said Goodall got into an argument that turned physical, injuring another person.
- The traffic light pole at the southwest corner of the intersection of South Market and Simpson Streets was hit by a tractor-trailer Sept. 26 while the tractor-trailer was making a turn. The pole and pedestrian crossing signs were damaged. The truck was last seen going south on South Market Street. Police seek information.
- David Plank, 25, of Camp Hill was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking after police said he went into an apartment in the 100 block of East Factory Street and took a pack of cigarettes from the kitchen counter. Police found Plank in the back yard of another residence.
- Alexander Sable, 36, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after police said he got into an argument that turned physical, during which he put his hands around the victim's throat and hit the victim, causing injury.
- Adam Clark, 22, of Mechanicsburg, waived charges of strangulation and simple assault to county court in a Sept. 27 preliminary hearing. Police said Clark got into an argument with the victim, during which he put his arm around the victim's throat and threw the victim to the ground.
- Someone spray painted the letters "MK" and the phrases "Save America," "Most" and "Most was here" onto the rear of the building of a business in the 300 block of West Allen Street. The damage occurred sometime between Sept. 17 and Sept. 20. Police seek information.
- Someone hit a car that was parked in the 500 block of Alison Avenue, damaging the driver's side quarter panel and side view mirror, sometime between 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 11:59 a.m. Sept. 20.
- A flower pot and solar lights were stolen from a property in the 100 block of South York Street on Sept. 19. Police seek information.
- John Nunez, 59, of Mechanicsburg was charged with strangulation and simple assault after police said he pushed his arm into the victim's throat and hit the victim during an argument on Sept. 18 at 4:18 p.m.
- Someone hit a car parked in the 100 block of South Filbert Street sometime between 4:30 and 6 p.m. Sept. 15, putting dents in the driver's side rear quarter panel. Police seek information.
- A stop sign and post were discovered to have been knocked down at 5:04 p.m. Sept. 14 at the intersection of North Arch and East Allen streets. Another post that held up a chain for a private parking lot was also damaged. Wheel marks were found in the gravel. Police said it appeared a large truck made a left turn off of North Arch Street onto East Allen, hitting both the sign and posts. Police seek information.
- Michael Cassidy, 20, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after police said he grabbed the victim around the throat and hit them during an argument that turned physical on Sept. 12 at about 11:56 a.m.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-975-2445)
- Devin Bullock, 37, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with simple assault after police said he injured someone during an assault on Oct. 3 at about 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Geneva Drive.
State Police at Chambersburg (717-264-5161)
- Four people were taken to UPMC Carlisle with unknown injuries following a crash at 4:56 p.m. Sept. 30 in Southampton Township, Franklin County. Police said Carlos Madriles Sosa, 27, of Shippensburg, was facing south, stopped in his 2002 Toyota Camry at the sign on Thornwood Road. Michael Clair, 37, of Shippensburg, was facing north at the stop sign on Thornwood Road in a 2015 Ford F150. Madriles Sosa pulled out from the stop sign into the path of a 2013 Dodge Journey driven by Rhonda Gore, 69, of Shippensburg, who had been traveling east on Orrstown Road. The impact pushed Madriles Sosa's car into Clair's truck. Gore, Madriles Sosa and two children in his car were taken to the hospital.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Catalytic converters were cut off a Toyota Yaris and a Chevrolet S10 that were parked along Route 322 just west of the Newport exit in Howe Township sometime between 5:30 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating the theft of $32,000 in cash from a home on Dobyns Drive in Saville Township. The cash was reported stolen at 9:19 on Sept. 30.
- A catalytic converter was stolen from a business on Keystone Way in Oliver Township at 3:08 p.m. Sept. 30.
- Dillon Fowler, 26, of Port Royal was taken to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Hospital with suspected minor injuries in a crash at 10:54 p.m. Sept. 22 on Routes 22/322 in Howe Township. Police said Fowler was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze east on the highway in the left lane while Gary Pifer, 70, of South Chesterfield, Virginia, was driving a 2009 Freightliner Coronado in the right lane. Fowler went off the road and hit the guide rail. After impact, the car went back into the right lane hitting the truck before going off the left side of the road, hitting an embankment and overturning.
- An air conditioning unit was stolen from a porch on West Main Street in New Bloomfield sometime between 5:34 and 6:14 a.m. Sept. 25.
- Someone driving a 2017 Kia Sportage went off the road while driving west on Shermans Valley Road in Spring Township around 11:13 p.m. Aug. 28 and hit a utility pole, severing the pole. An unknown number of occupants of the vehicle ran from the scene, leaving the vehicle abandoned.
- Rental payments totaling $1,100 were reported stolen from four individuals from a residence on Warm Springs Road in Spring Township at 5:35 p.m. Oct. 1.
- Someone driving a gray 2016 or 2017 Nissan Rogue went off the road while driving south on Route 235 near its intersection with Valley View Road in Liverpool Township. The SUV went onto a wire cattle fence and into the pasture before leaving the scene. Police seek information.