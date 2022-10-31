Sentinel police log for Oct. 31

Silver Spring Township Police (717-697-0607)
- Police are investigating a possible hate crime at a residence in the "southern end of the township," though police did not specify an address. Police said a resident reported that they hung a Progress Pride flag under their American flag, but that flag was destroyed sometime overnight Oct. 28, and someone spray painted their car, ripped open the soft top and shoved the flag inside. Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Tracy Miller.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A large amount of construction material was stolen from a site on Centerville Road in Penn Township sometime between 5 p.m. Sept. 8 and 5 p.m. Sept. 19, police reported Oct. 24. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating the theft of vehicle parts from West Trindle Road in South Middleton Township that occurred around 1 a.m. Oct. 18. Police did not release any further details.