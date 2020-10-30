Sentinel police log for Oct. 30

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Brandon Sheaffer, 34, of Shermans Dale was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with theft by deception and bad checks. Police said Sheaffer made a payment in the amount of $3,216.22 to R.F. Fager Company on Nov. 26, 2019 that was returned for insufficient funds. A letter was sent via certified mail on Dec. 17, 2019 and payment was not made.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Someone was driving a 2003 Honda Accord south in the 900 block of Baltimore Road in Southampton Township at 7:24 p.m. Oct. 27 when they drove off the road for unknown reasons, hitting a mailbox and causing property damage at two properties. The driver left the scene.
