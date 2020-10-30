 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Oct. 30

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Brandon Sheaffer, 34, of Shermans Dale was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with theft by deception and bad checks. Police said Sheaffer made a payment in the amount of $3,216.22 to R.F. Fager Company on Nov. 26, 2019 that was returned for insufficient funds. A letter was sent via certified mail on Dec. 17, 2019 and payment was not made.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Someone was driving a 2003 Honda Accord south in the 900 block of Baltimore Road in Southampton Township at 7:24 p.m. Oct. 27 when they drove off the road for unknown reasons, hitting a mailbox and causing property damage at two properties. The driver left the scene.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

