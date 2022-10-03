Sentinel police log for Oct. 3

Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened overnight between Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 in the 400 block of East King Street. Police said a vehicle, possibly a red Jeep Renegade was involved in the crash, of which police did not provide details. The vehicle will have front-end damage on the driver's side and is possibly missing a silver mirror cap. Police seek information.
- Raymond Louis Colvin, 55, of Shippensburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault after a domestic incident in the first block of East King Street on Sept. 23, police reported Oct. 2. Police said Colvin had assaulted a woman, and he was arrested later that day. Colvin remains in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $1,000 cash bail.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on the exit ramp of Route 15 south to West Lisburn Road at 1:03 p.m. Sept. 30. Police said a vehicle struck what police believe was a silver 2013-2018 Toyota Rav 4 on the ramp. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene, but the driver of the struck vehicle continued west on West Lisburn Road. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-4121)
- Kyle Jason Stan Ballent, 23, of Shippensburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor offensive weapons and simple assault and summary criminal mischief after police said he struck a man multiple times in the face with brass knuckles in an incident in the 600 block of Walnut Bottom Road in Southampton Township at 11:11 p.m. Sept. 24. Ballent was arrested and arraigned, and he later posted $500 cash bail.
- One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on York Road at the Interstate 81 south on-ramp in South Middleton Township at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 30. Police said Jeffrey Sites, 30, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado north on York Road when he failed to make a safe left turn and struck a 2014 Hyundai Sonata traveling south on York Road. The other driver, Pamela Dixon, 55, of Carlisle, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.