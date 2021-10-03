Sentinel police log for Oct. 3

Brantley Barrett Watson, 46, of Las Vegas, was charged with felony burglary and criminal trespass after a report of a burglary at about 3 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 400 block of Poplar Church Road in Wormleysburg. Police said Watson forced his way into a shed and attempted to steal items but fled after he was confronted. Police were able to locate Watson and took him into custody. He remains in prison on $2,000 cash bail.