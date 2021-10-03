 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Oct. 3
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)

  • Brian John Brewbaker, 48, of Camp Hill, was charged with misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension and possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as summary public drunkenness after police found him inside a park after hours in the 100 block of East Penn Drive at about 2 a.m. Sept. 9. Police said Brewbaker was identified, and charges were filed via summons on Sept. 29.

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

Brantley Barrett Watson, 46, of Las Vegas, was charged with felony burglary and criminal trespass after a report of a burglary at about 3 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 400 block of Poplar Church Road in Wormleysburg. Police said Watson forced his way into a shed and attempted to steal items but fled after he was confronted. Police were able to locate Watson and took him into custody. He remains in prison on $2,000 cash bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

