Sentinel police log for Oct. 29

Upper Allen Township Police (717-975-2445)
- Tools were stolen from a construction site in the 1800 block of South Market Street sometime between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25. Some of the DeWalt tools were marked with the company name "Heim." Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a vehicle struck a mailbox and drove through front yards in the 700 block of West Pine Street in South Middleton Township around 2:10 a.m. Oct. 28. Police said a newer vehicle, possibly a red truck or SUV, was traveling east along West Pine Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a right-hand curve, struck a mailbox and continued through the grass toward a house before crossing a driveway, driving through shrubbery between properties and continuing through another yard before exiting through another driveway. The vehicle fled the scene and likely has front-end damage to the front grille area.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
