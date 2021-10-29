Sentinel police log for Oct. 29

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Kelly Wilson, 53, of Harrisburg, and Angelet Ball, 41, of Harrisburg, were charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking after police identified them as suspects in numerous thefts of packages that were stolen from an apartment complex in the 100 block of Erford Road in Camp Hill. The report of stolen packages was filed Sept. 6.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Michael Cameron, 38, of Harrisburg, was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after an incident at 7:45 a.m. Oct. 26 when police were dispatched to a business in the 1000 block of North Front Street. Police said Cameron harassed employees at the business and then began to call the business after he was asked to leave.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.