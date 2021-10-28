Sentinel police log for Oct. 28

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A BB gun was used to shoot a window at Cedar Knoll Parochial in the first block of Brown Road in Southampton Township around 5:48 p.m. Oct. 26.
- James Dyksterhouse, 27, of East Berlin, Pennsylvania, was transported to a hospital after a single-vehicle crash on York Road west of Sheaffer Road in Monroe Township at 3:38 p.m. Oct. 15. Police said Dyksterhouse was driving a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan north on York Road when he left the road and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle then continued into a wooded area and struck a tree.
- Police are investigating an incident in which someone kicked in the front door of a residence at Britton Road Apartments in Shippensburg Township at about 3:10 a.m. Oct. 24 before running away from the scene.
- Issayah Fostion, 23, of Chambersburg, was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north in Shippensburg Township at 4:37 a.m. Oct. 13. Police said Fostion was driving a 2002 Hyundai Sonata north on I-81 in the left lane when he failed to make a right curve in the road. The vehicle traveled off the shoulder and struck the guide wire, forcing it back across the northbound lanes where he struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times. Fostion was transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.
- Shane Marks, 34, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a third or more violation of driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Clay Street at Hamilton Street in Carlisle at 10:45 p.m. Oct. 3, police reported Oct. 28.
- Police are investigating the theft of a package from Clover Lane in Lower Frankford Township sometime before 3:36 p.m. Oct. 22.
- Police are investigating the theft from a motor vehicle that occurred on Shady Road in Hopewell Township sometime before 11:36 p.m. Oct. 19.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Sejhane Banushi, 31, of Camp Hill, was charged with misdemeanor stalking and defiant trespass, as well as summary harassment after police responded to a trespassing incident on Buckley Drive in West Hanover Township at 9:51 p.m. Oct. 26. Police took Banushi into custody and charged her. She remains in Dauphin County Prison on $1,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.