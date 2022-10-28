Sentinel police log for Oct. 28

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Kathy Ammerman, 74, of Lewisberry, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft after police said she stole items from an Upper Allen Township business on multiple occasions. Ammerman is accused of stealing the items during the months of April and May. A preliminary hearing was held Thursday and Ammerman pled guilty to retail theft.
Silver Spring Township Police (717-697-0607)
- Police reported that someone damaged property at a home in the southern portion of the township overnight between Thursday and Friday. Photos show damage to the victim's vehicle as well as a Progress Pride Flag. Police reported it appears the crime was motivated by hate and ask anyone with information to contact them.