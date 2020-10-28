Sentinel police log for Oct. 28

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police are looking for two men after a rash of vehicle entries in the Cedar Cliff Manor neighborhood early in the morning on Oct. 27. POlice said they were dispatched at 7 a.m. to multiple residence for calls of vehicle entries. Some video was obtained that showed two men entering and attempting to enter vehicles between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. in the neighborhood. Any entries into vehicles were due to leaving the vehicles unlocked. Police said both appear to be white and in their late teens to early 30s. One had a baseball hat and what may be a fanny pack across his shoulder, and the other had a gray hoodie, gray logger-style pants, sneakers and a COVID-19 mask. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
