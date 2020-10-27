 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Oct. 27

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

  • James Bruce Fulton IV, 39, of Newburg, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Oct. 24. He was a rear passenger in the vehicle and was found in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted out of the county sheriff's office for possession with intent to deliver. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 cash bail. Two other people in the vehicle - Christopher Leader, 58, of Dillsburg, and Rebecca Heckendorn, 36, of Carlisle - were charged via summons with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

