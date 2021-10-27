Sentinel police log for Oct. 27

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police reported Oct. 27 that they are investigating two incidents of catalytic converter thefts from Perry County back in late September. Two catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at a dealership off State Road in Penn Township sometime between 7 p.m. Sept. 17 and 7:49 a.m. Sept. 20. Four catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles off Owl Hollow Road in Greenwood Township sometime before 5:02 a.m. Sept. 25. Police seek information in both incidents.
- Two juveniles - both 14-year-old Duncannon boys - were charged with terroristic threats after police said they made threats to Susquenita High School and fellow students. Police received the report through the Safe2Say Something program on Oct. 15, and they interviewed the two boys and occupants of a bus. Charges were filed through juvenile probation.
- Police are looking for information connected to a fire of a covered bridge in the 4500 block of Shermans Valley Road in Northeast Madison Township at 3:16 p.m. Oct. 21. Police said the fire is still under investigation, but they are looking for information since the bridge - known as Waggoner's Mill Covered Bridge - is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was built in 1889.
