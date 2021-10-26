Sentinel police log for Oct. 26

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Police reported Oct. 25 that Justin Lawrence Culley, 23, of Enola, was recently extradited from another state and placed in Cumberland County Prison after sexual assault charges were initially filed in February 2020. Culley was arraigned on Oct. 20 on charges of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone younger than 16, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault in relation to an investigation that started in fall 2019. Police investigated a child sexual abuse complaint that allegedly occurred at a motel on the Harrisburg Pike. Bail was denied at the arraignment, and Culley remains in prison.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police are investigating a scam in which a borough resident was initially contacted via email from someone claiming to be from the "Geek Squad." The victim called the number in the email and was told to pay $700 to "renew" services, which the victim declined to do. The scammer then told them there was an error and too much money was placed in the victim's bank account, and that the victim had to purchase five gift cards in the amount of $500 each to reverse the charges. The victim did so, but when that person was asked to purchase four more gift cards, they contacted police. Police said this is a scam and that any "business" asking for gift cards as a form of payment is likely to be a scam.
People are also reading…
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Krystal L. Borrero, 35, of Philadelphia, was arrested in Florida and transported back to Cumberland County on Oct. 15 in connection with charges of felony identity theft and criminal attempted unauthorized use of an access device, as well as misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking that stem from a December 2020 incident. Police had initially taken a report on Dec. 11 about a wallet being stolen from a grocery store, and police said an investigation revealed that Borrero had stolen the purse and used stolen credit cards at local retail stores. An arrest warrant was issued, but Borrero wasn't found until recently. She was arraigned and posted $1,000 cash bail. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25.
- Lowell Rector Gates, 61, of Mechanicsburg, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25 on a misdemeanor open lewdness charge stemming from an Aug. 16 incident. Police said he was charged after they were dispatched to the 300 block of West Winding Hill Road for a man seen walking around without pants or underwear. Police identified Gates after an investigation, and he was later released on his own recognizance.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Someone damaged a parking stall safety post and damaged the sidewalk area in front of a building in the 5000 block of Spring Road in Carroll Township sometime between 10:20 p.m. Oct. 2 and 6:30 a.m. Oct. 3, police reported Oct. 26.
- William Slick, 25, of Shermans Dale, was charged with misdemeanor possession of an offensive weapon and summary carrying a loaded weapon after police said he was discovered with a prohibited weapon during a traffic stop in the 200 block of Youngs Church Road in Carroll Township at 8:17 p.m. Oct. 2, police reported Oct. 26. He was arraigned and remains in Perry County Prison on $1,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.