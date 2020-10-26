Sentinel police log for Oct. 26

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Charles Grosser, 55, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with four counts each of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into a structure, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and one count each of terroristic threats and possessing instruments of crime after police said he fired a crossbow into an occupied residence in the 4500 block of Rolo Court at 8 p.m. Oct. 25.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- A woman was injured in a crash at 4:25 p.m. Oct. 25 on Route 581 eastbound. Police said a Nissan Altima lost control on the wet road and spun out, hitting the concrete barrier near mile marker 5.5. No one was injured, but a bobtail truck tractor driven by Samuel Tesfaye, 54, of Allentown, lost control as it approached the scene while the tow truck was preparing to tow the Altima. The bobtail hit the Altima and the tow truck, crushing the cab of the truck and causing it to overturn. A woman who had been a passenger in the Altima was sitting in the cab of the tow truck when it was hit, and was trapped in the cab for about 45 minutes. Police did not identify the woman, but said she had serious injuries to her extremities. Tesfaye was not injured.
