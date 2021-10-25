 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Oct. 25

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)

  • Police reported recently that they are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred at about 6 p.m. Oct. 6 in the first block of East Simpson Street. Police said a vehicle had its mirror damaged, most likely by a passing vehicle. police seek information.

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

  • Kirkland Jason Robinson, 43, of Harrisburg, was charged via summons with misdemeanor false reports to law enforcement in relation to a report of a robbery in Wormleysburg. Police said Robinson fabricated a story regarding a robbery on Oct. 19 and accused another person.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • A Honda off-road motorcycle was taken from a residential garage in the 500 block of North Earl Street in Shippensburg Township sometime between 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

