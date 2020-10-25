Sentinel police log for Oct. 25

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Thomas Hackett, 43, of Carlisle, and Alex Jaen, 33, of Carlisle, were both charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct after police responded to multiple calls reporting the two men fighting in the first block of East North Street at 2:10 a.m., Oct. 21. Police saw the men fighting and the men disobeyed police commands to stop.
- Kimberlee Eubanks, 46, of Carlisle, was charged with retail theft after an incident at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Walmart.
Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Erie Neuder, 33, and Sunday Cooksey, 24, both of Newville, were charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Police said they were in the 100 block of East Main Street for a traffic stop when they heard a young boy yelling from the window of a first-floor apartment nearby. The officer went to check on the boy and could smell marijuana. Drug paraphernalia was in plain view and within reach of the 5-year-old child. A resident allowed the officer into the home and the items were seized. A subsequent search conducted after obtaining a warrant found various bongs, smoking devices, scale, grinder and other paraphernalia, along with 4.4 grams of marijuana. During the investigation, police were told that the marijuana was smoked frequently in the room with the boy present and that the boy had access to the room when his mother and boyfriend were not home.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which police believe a tractor-trailer turning from South High Street onto West Allen Street damaged the railing to a business in the 100 block of West Allen Street sometime between 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and 8:30 a.m. Oct. 21. Police seek information.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Patrice M. Latham, 49, of Harrisburg, was arrested Oct. 22 on a warrant issued on July 25, 2019 and charged with bad checks and theft by deception. Police said Latham opened a new Members 1st account on Nov. 8, 2018. Over the next month, multiple checks were remotely deposited into the account. The checks were returned for non-sufficient funds. Police said Latham then made multiple withdrawals from the account for a loss of $477. A 10-day demand letter was sent to Latham, and police said she never made any attempt to contact Members 1st and was given another opportunity to work it out after talking to police.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Luis Francisco Cruz, 31, of Enola, was charged with sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault after an incident at 10:40 a.m. Oct. 7. Police said Cruz met the victim on Facebook Marketplace and the two met in the parking lot of Planet Fitness where Cruz assaulted the victim in a grassy area in back of the business.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a scam that resulted in the loss of a $500 Target gift card. Police said a South Middleton Township woman received a fraudulent email on Oct. 16 regarding purchases she did not make. She contacted the phone number provided in the email and was told her identity was compromised and that she would need to pay via gift cards in order to get her identity back.
- Police are looking for the owner of a dog that killed numerous chickens on Walnut Dale Road in Southampton Township on Oct. 17.
- Police are investigating the theft of a trailer from Greason Road, West Pennsboro Township, sometime between 8 p.m. Oct. 20 and 6:15 p.m. Oct. 21.
- A motorcyclist was flown to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital via Life Lion after a motorcycle crash on Steelstown Road in Newville at 4:14 p.m. Oct. 22. Police said Frank Reeder, 74, of Newville, was operating a 1981 Honda Goldwing when he lost control of the motorcycle on a left curve and struck a speed limit sign, which ejected him from the motorcycle. Reeder suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.
- No students were injured after a crash involving a school bus on South Locust Point Road in Monroe Township at 8:23 a.m. Oct. 22. Police said Nathan Richards, 58, of York, was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram pick-up north on South Locust Point Road when his vehicle lost traction and fishtailed into oncoming traffic, where it struck the rear driver side of a school bus carrying elementary-aged children. Police said, at the time of the crash, there was a heavy fog and a wet road covered in leaves. Richards suffered minor injuries to his right arm but refused transport. Keystone Fleet Service removed the school bus from the scene of the crash. About 30 students were onboard but none were injured.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Nathaniel Jamison, 38, of York was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor DUI general impairment and controlled substance, corruption of minors and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary traffic offenses after a traffic stop on Interstate 83 south in Lemoyne at 9:32 p.m. Oct. 22. Police said they conducted a traffic stop for multiple violations and found Jamison under the influence of alcohol and marijuana while driving with his 15-year-old son in the vehicle. He was charged and released on his own recognizance.
