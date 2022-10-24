 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Oct. 24

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Deamonte Morales, 21, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony fleeing police and flight to avoid apprehension, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and summary traffic offenses after an incident that started in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Ritner Highway at about 7:45 a.m. Oct. 21. Police said they responded to the parking lot for a report of a terminated employee who possibly had warrants for his arrest. Police discovered Morales in his vehicle with two active warrants, but when they made contact, they said he fled. Morales drove at a high rate of speed, so police said they terminated the pursuit. However, Morales was involved in a crash in another jurisdiction in which no one was injured, and he was taken into custody. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $500 cash bail.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident in which an unknown vehicle traveled off the right shoulder of the intersection of Kutz Road at Ritner Highway in Penn Township at about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16 and struck a stop sign. The vehicle then dragged the stop sign, which eventually dislodged from the car off the right shoulder. Police said the vehicle never stopped and kept traveling north.
  • Police said an unknown vehicle struck a utility box off the shoulder of Wedge Wood Drive near Ritner Highway in Dickinson Township at 10:25 a.m. Oct. 16 before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.
  • Police reported that it made three drug arrests, six DUI arrests, four underage drinking arrests, three public drunkenness arrests, one disorderly conduct arrest and one misdemeanor/felony warrant was served while conducting a patrol enforcement connected with Shippensburg University's annual Homecoming weekend between Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. Police said they also responded to one criminal mischief incident, one hit and run crash and an assault report.
  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a black Ford pick-up struck a 2012 Honda Civic on Interstate 81 north in Dickinson Township at 5:51 p.m. Oct. 17. Police said the unknown driver merged from the right lane to the left lane, and the rear side of its trailer struck the passenger side of the Honda. The pick-up truck continued north on I-81.
  • Police reported Oct. 22 that an unknown person intentionally ran over Halloween decorations on Bonnybrook Road in South Middleton Township sometime before 10:35 a.m. Oct. 10.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

