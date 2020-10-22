 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Oct. 22

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)

  • Robert Carlin, 32, of Phillipsburg, Pennsylvania, was two felony counts each of theft by unlawful taking, burglary and criminal trespass in relation to two burglaries at Elmwood Academy in Mechanicsburg Area School District. Police said Carlin was identified as a suspect in the thefts of multiple electronics from the school in late September and early October. Police served a search warrant on his residence on Oct. 14 and recovered one of the computers taken during the burglary. Police said they also found other computers and tablets belonging to the school district in the residence, though those items had not been reported taken. The total value of recovered items is around $8,000, and police said further charges are likely. Carlin remains in prison on $30,000 cash bail.

Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)

  • Police on Oct. 21 reminded residents to lock their vehicles and to not keep any valuables in plain sight after they received numerous complaints of vehicle entries. Police did not provide any further information about the incidents.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police are investigating a report of a vehicle that was stolen from Valley Road in Marysville sometime between 11 p.m. Oct. 20 and 8 a.m. Oct. 21. The vehicle is a 2009 gray Pontiac G6 with registration LCM2524.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

