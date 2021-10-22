Sentinel police log for Oct. 22

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people suffered suspected minor injuries in a crash at 3:34 p.m. Oct. 15 on Interstate 81 near mile marker 45.4 in South Middleton Township. Police said Darin Gregas, 20, of Ashland, was driving a 2013 Ford Fiesta in the left lane behind a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by Charles Shank, 70, of Shippensburg. When Shank slowed for stop-and-go traffic ahead, Gregas hit the back of his truck. Gregas and a passenger in his car were both injured.
- A 17-year-old boy was taken to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center with suspected moderate injuries after a crash at 1:58 p.m. Oct. 16 in Monroe Township. Police said the boy was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Golf at a high rate of speed on Creek Road west of York Road when he failed to negotiate a left curve. He went off the road and hit two trees.
- Kristy Jenkins, 32, of Mechanicsburg was charged with two felony counts of hindering apprehension and one misdemeanor count of obstruction by police in relation to incidents starting on Oct. 6 regarding the arrest of a wanted felon.
- Jason Link, 27, of Philadelphia, was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center with unknown injuries after a crash at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 12. Police said Gerald Dozier, 55, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was driving a 2017 Volvo tractor trailer in the left lane of Interstate 81 northbound at mile marker 46.6 in Carlisle behind Link's 2007 Chevrolet CK3500. When Link slowed for traffic, Dozier rear ended him.
- Earl Spearman, 49, of Carlisle, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and possession of contraband or controlled substances as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of a controlled substance after police pulled him over for traffic violations at 1:11 a.m. Oct. 2 on Garland Drive in Carlisle. Police said he showed signs of impairment and was taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing. While at the prison, Spearman was found in possession of illegal drugs.
