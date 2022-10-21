Sentinel police log for Oct. 21

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Darren McMillan, 37, of Harrisburg, was charged with two felony counts of prohibited possession of a firearm, two felony counts of carrying firearms without a license, misdemeanor false identification to a law enforcement officer, two misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving under the influence and summary driving while operating privilege is suspended/revoked, disregarding traffic lane, not discontinuing signal and safety restraints for a child under 4 years old after an incident on Tuesday. Police conducted a traffic stop on McMillan's Mercedes Benz around 12:05 a.m. on Lowther Street at South Third Street in Lemoyne Borough. There they discovered McMillan had an active warrant out of the York County Sheriffs Office. McMillan provided officers with a false name and police found him in possession of two handguns, crack cocaine, marijuana and a digital scale. Due to previous felony convictions, he was not permitted to possess firearms and police took McMillan into custody. He was transported to Cumberland County Prison where he was unable to post $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Takiya Keller, 43, of Carlisle was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident that took place last month. At 12:30 p.m. Sept. 6, police responded to the area of North West Street and West Louther street for several reports of an injured juvenile girl running in the street. Police said that as the child spoke with an officer, the child's mother arrived and the child fled. Police received assistance from residents and emergency service personnel to find the child later that afternoon and provide medical treatment. Police conducted an investigation with Cumberland County Children & Youth Services and said their investigation, along with medical evaluations, indicated that several of the girl's injuries were consistent with physical abuse. The girl was placed in the care of relatives and police obtained a warrant for Keller who was arrested Tuesday and released on her own recognizance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)
- Police are investigating a retail theft that occurred at the Rite Aid Pharmacy at 3200 Market Street in Camp Hill. Around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, a Black man wearing a white wind breaker and black jeans entered the pharmacy and took 11 units of Plan B medication and left without paying, police said. The man left in a black SUV and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
- Police are trying to identify a man they believe was involved in an assault at an AT&T store Tuesday around 5:05 p.m. A customer became upset inside the store, then assaulted an employee before leaving the area in an unknown vehicle, police said. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact them.