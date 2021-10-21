Sentinel police log for Oct. 21

Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the 500 block of Maple Hill Road sometime before 7:45 a.m. Oct. 20. Police said a legally parked vehicle was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The striking vehicle should have passenger side, front-end damage, including damage to the headlamp. Police seek information.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Lester Lee Bowman, 46, of Camp Hill, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault after a domestic incident in the 400 block of West Crestwood Drive at about 11:45 p.m. Oct. 17. Police said Bowman assaulted a person, causing minor injuries. He was arraigned and released on $2,500 unsecured bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Scott Douglas Haldeman, 66, of Carlisle, was charged Oct. 15 with four felony counts of failing to register with State Police over Megan's Law requirements and four counts of summary harassment after incidents dating back to August. Police said Haldeman, who is registered on Megan's Law for 10 years, did not update his employment information as required, and he also allegedly engaged in unwanted physical touches of juveniles, including tickling and picking one of them up to cradle them. Haldeman remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
- A catalytic converter was stolen from the 1100 block of Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township sometime between noon Sept. 17 and 11 a.m. Oct. 6.
- Police are investigating a scam in which a Shippensburg Township man reported on Sept. 30 that he purchased $1,000 worth of Walmart gift cards to a caller who said they were from Amazon and could fix his computer, police reported Oct. 21. The victim also discovered $2,000 taken from his bank account the next day.
- One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Walnut Bottom Road at Centerville Road in Penn Township at 4:48 p.m. Oct. 15. Police said Rodney Little, 62, of Newville, was stopped at the intersection in his 2017 GM Denali when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled into the intersection and struck a 2010 Honda Pilot driven by Carol Walk, 54, of Shippensburg. Walk suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital.
- A driver was transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south in Silver Spring Township at 5:44 p.m. Oct. 14. Police said Michelle Briddelle, 35, of Orrtanna, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trail Blazer south on I-81 in the far right lane when she attempted to swerve into the center lane at the same time another vehicle in the far left lane was doing the same. Police said Briddelle swerved in both directions before striking an embankment and a drainage ditch, which flipped the vehicle onto its side. Briddelle was transported to Chambersburg Hospital.
- A 17-year-old boy from Carlisle was charged after police said he stole a 2003 Honda Civic from a parking lot in the 300 block of Carlisle Road in West Pennsboro Township at about 7 p.m. Oct. 6 and then stole alcohol from Sheetz off Ritner Highway.
- Police are investigating a theft by deception incident on Oct. 6 in which someone called the Best Western hotel in South Middleton Township and pretended to be a member of hotel management. The caller asked the employee to use Western Union to transfer money to an account in Mexico and also asked the employee to put money on a Visa Green Dot card and provide that card information.
- A driver was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash on I-81 south in Middlesex Township at 3:48 p.m. Oct. 8. Police said Marta Funk, 63, of Carlisle, was driving a 2014 Nissa Altima when she failed to stop for slowing traffic and struck a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Noah Yeagley, 25, of Hanover. Funk reported a hand injury and was transported to the hospital. Yeagley and Funk's passenger did not report any injuries.
- Alyssa Marie Rhoades, 24, of Newville, was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault after police said she assaulted a trooper while she was in custody on Alexander Spring Road in South Middleton Township at 6 a.m. Oct. 20. She remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
- A 14-year-old Gettysburg boy faces charges after police said he assaulted staff members at the Yellow Breeches Educational Center in West Pennsboro Township and threatened to slit a teacher's throat on Oct. 11. The juvenile was transported to State Police and released to a parent.
- A driver was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Creek Road in Monroe Township at 1:58 p.m. Oct. 16. Police said a 17-year-old Carlisle boy was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Golf west on Creek Road at a high rate of speed when he failed to make a left curve in the road. The vehicle left the road and struck two trees. The teen was wearing a seat belt but was transported to the hospital by Yellow breeches EMS.
- Kristy Jenkins, 32, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with two counts of felony hindering apprehension and one count of misdemeanor obstruction of justice after police said she hindered the apprehension of a wanted felon on Oct. 6. She was arraigned and posted $5,000 cash bail.
- A Philadelphia man was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on I-81 north in Carlisle at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 12. Police said Gerald Dozier, 55, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was operating a tractor-trailer in the left lane of I-81 when he failed to stop for slowing traffic. The tractor-trailer struck a 2007 Chevrolet CK 3500 driven by Jason Link, 27, of Philadelphia, who suffered injuries of unknown severity.
- Earl Spearman, 49, of Carlisle, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and possession of contraband; misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and DUI, as well as summary traffic offenses after a traffic stop on Garland Drive in Carlisle at 1:11 a.m. Oct. 2, police reported Oct. 21. Police said Spearman showed signs of impairment and that there were indicators of drug trafficking. Spearman was arrested and found to have drugs concealed on his person, and his vehicle was seized pending a search warrant.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A street sign was stolen from Stoner Drive in Carroll Township sometime before 3:25 p.m. Oct. 20.
- A driver was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on New Bloomfield Road at Faculty Road in Penn Township at 5:21 p.m. Oct. 15. Police said Ashley Vogelsong, 32, of Harrisburg, was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry when she entered the intersection without proper clearance and was struck by a 2015 Ford Escape, driven by Nancy Spidle, 53, of Duncannon. Vogelsong was transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries, and Spidle also reportedly suffered minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital.
- A motorcyclist was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Red Hill Road near Bucks Valley Road in Howe Township at 7:45 a.m. Oct. 10. Police said Cody Comp, 28, of Newport, was operating a 2005 Honda Shadow Aero 750 south on Red Hill Road when he lost control of the vehicle, which exited the road and fell on its side. Comp suffered moderate injuries in the crash.
- Police reported Oct. 21 that Tyler Cover, 28, of New Bloomfield, was charged with felony fleeing police, misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary traffic offenses after a traffic stop in the 5900 block of Spring Road in Carroll Township at 11 p.m. Sept. 6. Police said Cover fled a traffic stop, striking another vehicle as it was fleeing and traveling south on Spring Road at 111 mph. The vehicle was brought to a stop, and Cover exited the vehicle and ran on foot. However, he was quickly apprehended and placed into custody. He remains in Perry County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
- Police reported Oct. 21 that William Slick, 25, of Shermans Dale, was charged Oct. 3 with felony conspiracy of burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking, as well as misdemeanor conspiracy of theft by unlawful taking and theft from a motor vehicle in relation to a Sept. 4 incident on Dark Hollow Road at Lions Park Lane in Carroll Township. Police said they responded to the location for a reported theft of a catalytic converter. During the commission of the crime, police said Slick left the catalytic converter behind at the scene. He was identified later through an investigation and charged. He remains in Perry County Prison on $20,000 cash bail.
- A 12-year-old boy and 10-year-old boy, both from New Bloomfield, were charged in relation to multiple windows being broken at a church on West High Street in New Bloomfield on Sept. 3, police reported Oct. 21. The two boys were identified through an investigation, and they admitted to damaging the windows.
- Police reported Oct. 21 they are investigating an attempted burglary that occurred on North Front Street in Liverpool on Aug. 29. Police said someone removed an air conditioning unit in what appeared to be an attempt to gain entry into the residence. Police seek information.
- A driver was transported to UPMC West Shore after a two-vehicle crash on Valley Road at Lambs Gap Road in Rye Township at 4:04 p.m. Oct. 1, police reported Oct. 21. Police said Ashley McBride, 31, of New Bloomfield, was driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra when she attempted to make a left turn from Lambs Gap Road onto Valley Road but traveled into the path of a tractor-trailer driven by Bradley Kelley, 32, of Carlisle. McBride was transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries. Kelley was not injured.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.