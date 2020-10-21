Sentinel police log for Oct. 21

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Annjalee Nunez, 22, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft in connection with an incident at Walmart on Noble Boulevard on Oct. 19. Police said surveillance footage showed Nunez attempting to exit the store without paying for her merchandise, which was valued at more than $150. The charge was sent via summons.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police are investigating an interrupted burglary attempt in the first block of East Simpson Street at 1:33 p.m. Oct. 18. Police said a victim walked out to the garage to find the garage door open and a man going through items. When the man saw the victim, he took off running into an alley and was last seen on South Arch Street. The victim said the lock on the garage door was broken, and the keys to the motorcycle were initially missing before being found in the grass where the suspect had been running. Police said the man was white, in his 20s, about 5-foot-8, and thin build with short hair.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a bicycle in the 400 block of West Marble Street at about 4:15 p.m. Oct. 16. Police said a boy was riding his bicycle westbound in the area when he was struck by a blue, four-door sedan that was traveling in the same direction. He was struck while the vehicle was passing him, and the incident knocked him to the ground. The vehicle did not stop, and the boy suffered minor injuries. The vehicle is described as having tinted windows and was operated by a man with dark hair.
- Police are looking for a black, four-door sedan, possibly an Acura, after a hit-and-run crash in the area of Brandy Lane and Old Silver Spring Road at 4:58 p.m. Oct. 17. Police said a driver was traveling south on Old Silver Spring Road when he or she stopped behind a vehicle that was attempting to make a left onto Brandy Lane. That vehicle began to turn left, but stopped and started to back up, hitting the vehicle behind it. The striking vehicle had pulled to the side of the road, and the front-seat passenger exited the vehicle, but then got into the driver's seat when the driver moved to the passenger seat and drove off.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Adam Krautheim, 36, of Upper Allen Township, was charged with simple assault and harassment after a domestic incident at about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Police said Krautheim threw an object at a family member, causing injury. He was arrested, arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Police are looking to identify a female jobber who removed and crumbled up a Donald Trump campaign sign in front of a business in the first block of North Enola Drive at 5:11 p.m. Oct. 13, police reported Oct. 20. Police remind residents that theft of political signs is a crime and will be investigated.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
