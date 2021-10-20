Sentinel police log for Oct. 20

Upper Allen Township Police (717-850-8273)
- About $15,000 worth of tools and materials were stolen from multiple construction trailers during the overnight hours of Oct. 18 into Oct. 19 on the Gettysburg Pike. Police said the trailers and containers were forcibly entered. Police seek information and encourage residents to report suspicious people or vehicles seen around construction sites in the evening and overnight hours.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.