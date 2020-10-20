Sentinel police log for Oct. 20

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Multiple BB guns were stolen after someone broke into a camper on Ethan Avenue in Wheatfield Township sometime before 6:53 p.m. Sept. 11, police reported Oct. 20. Police seek information.
- Police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash in which a person was driving on the wrong side of the road in the 3200 block of Susquehanna Trail in Watts Township at 8:12 p.m. Sept. 9 when he struck two tractor-trailers, police reported Oct. 20. No charges were yet filed against the driver.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
