Sentinel police log for Oct. 2

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Five people were injured in a crash at 4:10 p.m. Sept. 26. Police said William Campbell, 31, of Walnut Bottom was driving a 2010 Honda Pilot south on Ritner Highway in South Newton Township when he attempted to make a left turn onto Firehouse Road at an unsafe speed. The car went off the right side of the road and hit a telephone pole. In addition to Campbell, a passenger, Cheyenne Campbell, 29, of Walnut Bottom, and three children were injured in the crash but refused transport.

 

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

