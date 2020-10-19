Sentinel police log for Oct. 19

Upper Allen Township Police (717-850-8273)
- A charge of retail theft against Navarre Emadi, 22, of Mechanicsburg was held for court following an Oct. 12 preliminary hearing, police announced Friday. The charge stems from an incident on March 2 in which police said Emadi concealed pharmacy items from a store on Cumberland Parkway and left without paying.
- Wyatt J. Boinske, 19, of Mechanicsburg waived charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and sale or illegal use of certain solvents and noxious substances at an Oct. 12 preliminary hearing, police said Friday. The charges stem from an incident at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in which police were called to investigate suspicious activity in the first block of Reynolds Street.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- No one was injured in a three-car crash at 4:43 p.m. Oct. 14 on Interstate 83 Southbound in Lemoyne. Police said Tyler P. Clancy, 25, of Hummelstown, was driving a 2001 Ford Econoline E250 in the left lane when traffic slowed due to congestion. Clancy was unable to stop and hit the back of a 2015 Ram 3500 being driven by Karl E. McWilliams, 40, of Gettysburg, which in turn hit a 2013 Mazda 3 driven by Selina Hockenberry, 24, of Newville.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
